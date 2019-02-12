Rosalie Neel

Rosalie Ann (Buchanan) Neel was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Bloomington, Ind., the daughter of Raymond Luther Buchanan and Ruth Eleanor (Elmore) Buchanan.

She attended elementary school in Hall, Ind., and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1950. She received a bachelor of science degree in home economics education from Indiana University and substitute taught for one year before becoming an assistant therapeutic dietitian at Methodist Hospital in Indiana and St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She also served as food manager for the Momence School District for four years.

Rosalie returned to school at Kankakee Community College and Governor’s State University to obtain teaching certificates in elementary and learning disabilities education. She then taught for Kankakee Community Special Education Cooperative and Herscher School District until retirement.

She married John Robert Neel on Dec. 28, 1952, at First Christian Church in Bloomington, Ind. After retirement, they returned to Bloomington, Ind., where she became a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church, the Quilter’s Guild, St. Mark’s Quilters and the Salvation Auxiliary Army. She worked for a short time as a tutor at Ivy Tech in the learning program.

Her husband, John, preceded her in death June 10, 2016.

Surviving are four daughters, Julia Neel Dietterle (Steven), Alicia Neel, Jeannine Neel Murphy (James) and Jill Neel Marcotte (Mark); three granddaughters, Laura Marcotte Kimmel (Chris), Megan Murphy Shipley (Rob) and Elizabeth Marcotte; three grandsons, Matthew Dietterle (Melissa), Christopher Murphy (Cassidy) and Ryan Marcotte; two brothers, Russell Buchanan and Raymond Buchanan (Joan); a sister-in-law, Nina Neel Olvey (Donald); and a brother-in-law, Keith Neel (Theresa). Rosalie also is survived by one great-grandson, Jude Kimmel; two great-granddaughters, Madelynn Dietterle and Lennon Kimmel; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Indiana Salvation Army, American Lung Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. (EST) Saturday, March 2, at St Mark’s United Methodist Church, 100 State Rd 46, Bloomington, Ind. A celebration of life gathering will follow the service, also at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded.

