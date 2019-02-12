Frank Wahlen, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) in Bourbonnais.

He was the beloved and proud father of Claire and Grace Wahlen. Frank was a devoted son of Winnie and Frank. His father preceded him in death. He also was the loving brother of Cathy (Magic Rucker) Wahlen Pniewski, Suzy Betcher, Eddie Wahlen and Marty (Rasa) Wahlen; caring uncle of 15 nieces and nephews; and fond cousin of 26.

Frank was born April 25, 1962, in Chicago.

He was retired from Lakewood Carpentry and a 35-year member of the Chicago Carpenters Local Union 141.

Frank enjoyed fishing and camping as an active member of the Lake Wildwood Community.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago. The funeral procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home and continue to St. John Fisher Church for the 10 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private.

