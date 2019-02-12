Florence Shelby

Florence M. Shelby (nee Peters) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born June 15, 1932, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Walter John and Elsie Louise (nee Schultz) Peters. Florence grew up in the Kankakee area and was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Class of 1950. Florence was a dedicated employee for many years at GAF Corporation in Joliet, as well as Crescent Counties Foundation for Medical Care of Naperville.

Florence was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hardworking woman whose job never ended. Growing up on a farm, Florence knew what it was to put in a full day’s work, all while raising her children. She was the backbone of the family and was always there to care for and support those who she loved. Her legacy will live on in the lessons she instilled in her children.

Surviving are her three children, William Shelby, of Villa Park, Brenda (Ed) Denovellis, of Acworth, Ga., and Alberta (Ed) Zapatka, of Plainfield; four grandchildren, Carolyn (David Rohrer) Shelby, Christine Shelby and Elaine and Eddie (Laura) Denovellis; three great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Max and D.J.; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Peters, of Orlando, Fla. She also is survived by her cousins, Myrna Dashney and Richard Peters, both of Rockford.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 65 years, Albert E. Shelby (2017); her parents; and one brother, Walter Peters Jr.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, also at the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made in her name to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.

Please sign her online guestbook at fredcdames.com.

(Pd)