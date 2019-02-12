deborah mcguire

Deborah Lynn McGuire, 59, of Hudson, passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at 12:20 a.m. at Meadows, Chenoa.

She was born July 19, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of John P. and Norma Jean (Cloos) Roche. Deborah married Michael James McGuire on April 16, 1994. He preceded her in death May 28, 2009.

Surviving are one stepson, Patrick (Cara) McGuire, of Normal, and three step-grandkids; one sister, Karen (John) Mills, of Fairbury; one brother, Jackie Roche, of Kempton; two nephews, Nathan (Tecia) Mills, and Matthew (Shannon) Mills, of Mohomet; and two nieces, Heather (Pete) Pintz, of Glen Ellyn, and Laura (Tay) Chapman, of Streamwood; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Marsha Boma; one niece, Jennifer Boma; and one great-niece, Tess Mills.

Debbie graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1978, in Cullom, and was homecoming queen her senior year. Debbie loved spending time with her dogs, Duncan and Toto (deceased) and also Cricket.

She worked at Hicksgas, Cullom; McLean County Circuit Clerk (traffic division); and McLean County Emergency Management, Bloomington.

The family would like to thank Meadows and OSF Hospice for their wonderful care of Debbie.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Interment will follow in Hinthorn Cemetery in Hudson. The Rev. Danny McCubbins will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

