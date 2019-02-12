Death notices: Feb. 12, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Nancy L. Benson</strong>, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Faye Hansen</strong>, 83, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

<strong>Ezell Lee Jr.</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gary Morris</strong>, 76, of Gardner, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 in Surprise, Ariz. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home in Gardner.