Nancy Louise Knop, Ph.D., 62, of Minneapolis, passed away Feb. 2, 2019, in Apple Valley, Minn.

Described as an “amazing daughter, sister, aunt, coach, professor, mentor and friend,” Nancy was born Dec. 3, 1956, the daughter of Edward Charles and Barbara Evelyn (Brach) Knop, in Red Bud.

She graduated from Central High School of Clifton in 1975 and attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1979 and forever leaving her mark for future generations of female athletes by settling a lawsuit to give female athletes the same opportunity and budgets as men.

Nancy earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology/biomechanics at the University of California-Davis and served as an assistant coach for women’s cross country and track programs. In 1985, after a brief stop at Texas Tech University, Nancy moved on to St. Cloud State University in Minnesota as head women’s cross country and track and field coach.

She also prepared hundreds of students to become educators themselves. The classroom was truly her calling, and, in 1994, Nancy left SCSU to pursue a doctorate in education from The Ohio State University. Dr. Nancy Knop spent 16 years at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, as professor of health and human kinetics, teaching, advising students, mentoring athletes and building a community of people with a love for fit and healthy lifestyles.

Nancy had a gift for building relationships and connecting people, challenging everyone to be their best self and pursue their passions with joy. After “retiring” in 2015, Nancy moved back to Minnesota to continue helping others in a consultant role with Activ8, a health and wellness start-up. Diagnosed with glioblastoma in August 2017, Nancy tackled the disease head on, ensuring that future generations would benefit from her journey.

Dr. Knop passed away Feb. 2, 2019, 18 months after the initial diagnosis.

Surviving are her parents; brother, James Knop; sister, Mary (Davis) Patterson; brother, John (Gigi) Knop; nephews, Brad and Ben Chelberg and Alec Knop; nieces, Colleen and Emma Knop; aunt, Alice Espenscheid; and a nation of special colleagues, friends, alumni, students and athletes.

Celebrations of life will occur in both Delaware, Ohio, and Apple Valley, Minn., at dates to be determined. Refer to Caring Bridge for details online and sign her tribute page at caringbridge.org/visit/nancyknopupdates.

