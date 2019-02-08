Billie Lou Green, 94, of Timpson, Texas, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) in Nacogdoches, Texas.

She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Alfonse W. Malin and Helen (Czerp) Malin. Her parents preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Tennessee Presbyterian Church in Texas. Interment will follow in Tennessee Cemetery, Timpson.

Billie’s father acquired a position managing horse stables for Texas State Parks, moving them to Kerrville, Texas. She had the pleasure of meeting Texas Rangers, learning to ride horses using many different styles and acquired a passion for loving horses in general. She graduated from Kerrville High School.

Billie met her future husband in Kerrville near where he was stationed during World War II. She married the love of her life, George Thomas Green, on Nov. 1, 1944. They moved to Houston for 15 years, then transferred to Kankakee for 18 years.

She worked as secretary to the president of the University of Houston, and as secretary to the publisher of the Daily Journal, Kankakee, while raising two wonderful children with her husband. They retired and moved to Timpson, her husband’s childhood home, in 1980.

Billie and George spent more than 61 years together before his passing in 2006. Billie loved spending time with her family, especially the three grandkids.

She was a seamstress, enjoyed home décor projects and was very crafty. She was a very kind and loving lady. Billie was most concerned about others, never wanting attention drawn to herself. She was an active member of Tennessee Presbyterian Church and served in many capacities, such as church clerk and elder, and she was on the Tennessee Cemetery Permanent Trust Fund for many years.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Michael Edward Riberdy, Christopher Thomas Green and Aaron Max Green.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Faith Nicole Green; daughter, Patricia Elaine Riberdy; son, George “Tom” Thomas Green, Jr.; and aunt, Wanda Hintz.

Funeral arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson.

