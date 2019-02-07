Gilbert “Swede” Kelly, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at his home.

He was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Kankakee. Gilbert married Roselyn Deschand on Aug. 28, 1954, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Gilbert worked at the Ford Motor Company Plant for 31 years. While there, he started the Ford Motor Company Coffee Club, which still is going on today.

In his early years, he was an excellent skater, once appearing in a show in Japan.

Gilbert enjoyed life and catered to his nieces and nephews. He also loved to cook.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Roselyn Kelly, of Kankakee; one brother Dale (Sandy) Kelly, of Kankakee; a sister-in-law, Leona Atkinson, of Bourbonnais; good friends, Connie and Larry Osenga, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Junior Kelly, Roland Elwood Kelly and James Kelly.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

