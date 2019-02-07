Clarence Ouwenga

Clarence Kenneth Ouwenga, 100, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Clarence was born Oct. 10, 1918, the son of Nicholas and Hilda (Piersma) Ouwenga, in Worth. He married Emily Oosterhoff on Oct. 9, 1943, in Momence. Emily preceded him in death in 2012.

Agriculture was Clarence’s life. He took on the responsibility of his dad’s vegetable farm at the age of 18. He took much pride in raising vegetables before retiring from farming in 1996. He and his wife, Emily, were charter members of Faith Reformed Church in Kankakee, where he served on the church board and was a past elder and deacon. He also was a member and past director of the Kankakee Farm Bureau and a past director of Farmers Elevator Co. of Manteno. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and playing Pinochle. Much of he and his wife’s time also was spent enjoying their children, grandchildren and their families.

Surviving are three sons, Lawrence (Velma) Ouwenga, of DeMotte, Ind., Warren (Sharon) Ouwenga, of Bourbonnais, and Richard (Katherine) Ouwenga, of Manteno; three daughters, Joan Lamie, of Manteno, Judith (Louis) Bury, of Downers Grove, and Janet Sorensen, of Manteno; 15 grandchildren, Rachel (Scott) Oudbier, Laura (Joe) VanderMeer, Ronald (Julie) Ouwenga, Michelle (Ryan) Sparrow, Kimberly (Michael) Vilendrer, Dr. April Ouwenga, Andrea (Troy) Vanderhule, Mark (Lindsey) Lamie, Carrie (Nathan) LeRoy, Matt Bury and Jillian Bury, Erin (Dr. Nicholas) Rogers, Nikki (Dr. Benjamin) Parsons, Kurt Sorensen, Jeremy Sorensen and Corina Sorensen; 42 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with a sixth one due in March; one brother-in-law, Richard (Judy) Oosterhoff, of Bourbonnais; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, Emily; he was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Ouwenga; two brothers, Donald and James Ouwenga; son-in-law, Loran Lamie (April 30, 2018); and one grandson, Dr. Michael Kenneth Ouwenga (Jan. 19, 2019).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Another visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, until the 10 a.m. funeral at Faith Reformed Church, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee. Burial will be in Chapel Hills Garden South, Oak Lawn.

Memorials may be made to Faith Reformed Church or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)