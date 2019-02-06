Russell Downhour, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) at his home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Miami, Ind., the son of Russell E. and Vesta Childers Downhour. Russell married Virginia Lee Bond on April 7, 1951.

Russell worked as a chemist for General Foods’ Gaines plant for 37 years, until his retirement in 1987. During that time, he obtained several patents and was awarded the President’s Award for Research on Gaines-Burgers.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, working in occupation forces in Italy from 1946 to 1947. After his service, he graduated from Purdue University in 1950.

Russell enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading and bowling. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed watching college basketball. His hobbies included refinishing furniture, weaving baskets and caning chairs.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Downhour, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Kevin Downhour, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and Paul (Diane) Downhour, of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter, Susan Stukenborg (Bill Williston), of Traverse City, Mich.; two sisters, Jean Simpson, of Greentown, Ind., and Jane Hostetler, of Alexandria, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Anne Downhour and Zoe Downhour.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son-in-law, John Stukenborg.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

