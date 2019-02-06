Michael Green

Michael “Mike” S. Green, 64, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 29, 2019) at his home.

He was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Watseka, a son of Robert and Mary “Betty” Curtis Green. Mike married Connie Castonguay in 2013. She survives, in Bloomington.

Also surviving are his father and stepmother, Robert “Bob” and Lucy Green, of Watseka; two children, Autumn Meinders, of Letts, Iowa, and Zachary Green, of Long Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren, Tanner Meinders, of Delavan, and Chloe, Gabrielle and Charlotte Meinders, of Letts; one brother, Robert (Cindy) Green, of Bloomington; nieces, Chelsi Green, of Carbondale, and Ashley (Andrew) Deem, of Mahomet; and great-niece and great-nephew, Grace and Ryder Deem, of Mahomet. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty; a stepsister, Kimberly A. Huckleby; and nephew, Tanner J. Huckleby.

He graduated from Watseka High School in 1977. He attended Kankakee Community College and studied mechanics. Mike worked in the Watseka area for several years.

Michael owned and operated Michael’s Cycles, a motorcycle repair and bike building business, until his retirement. He was an avid race car fan of NASCAR and also motorcycle races. He was a devout St. Louis Cardinals fan and Green Bay Packers fan.

He was very involved in his grandchildren’s lives and attended their school and sports activities. Michael will be sadly missed by many.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Milford Christian Church in Milford. The Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate.

