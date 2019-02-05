Charlene Loree

Charlene Rose Loree, 75, of Cissna Park, went to be with our heavenly father on Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019).

She was born June 25, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Charlene married Donald LeRoy Loree on June 11, 1960, in Big Rapids, Mich. He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1988.

She also was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Morris; father, Jake Van Dyke; sisters, Barbara, Jean and Gazina “Aunt Pete;” and grandson, Josh Loree.

Surviving are her children, Hope Balkema and husband, Jeff, Gordon Loree and wife, Joy, Lloyd Loree and wife, Lolly, Mitchell Loree and wife, Chloe, and Jennifer Loree; grandchildren, Juan Ramirez and wife, Sondra, Kimberly King and fiancé, Kyle Rust, Kristoffer Balkema, Lindsey Taveren and husband, Eric, Travis Loree and wife, Crystal, Tyler Loree, Kristen Norton and husband, Jeremy, Adrian Loree and fiancé, Craig Dalferes, and Jenny Lynn Loree; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, Ariana, Grace, Ryan, Regan, Benny, Damien, Kaleigh, Westley, baby girl Loree, Derek, Nicole, Raven, Zelda, Austin and McKenna; two brothers, Terry and Bruce Van Dyke; and a host of loving extended family members and friends.

Charlene was very talented and had a great imagination, her family said.

During the years, she meticulously handcrafted many beautiful quilts, blankets and crochet amigurumi toys for her family and friends to cherish.

She had a resilient, untamed spirit and shared her sentiments willingly and without recourse, her family said. Charlene loved her family dearly, and the center of her world had always been her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Her legacy lives on in the memories that we share and carry in our hearts,” her family said.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to all the staff of Iroquois Memorial Home Health for their exceptional care and kindness.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

