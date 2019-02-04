William Kemp II

William P. Kemp II, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Fred and Marie Richter Kemp. William married Shirley Forgue on April 29, 1950.

William worked at Mobile Chemical as a resin cook for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, golfing, going to the American Legion in Aroma Park and being with his buddies.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1952 to 1953.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Kemp, of Kankakee; three sons, Richard (Brenda) Kemp, of Bourbonnais, Gordon Kemp, of California, and William “Bill” Kemp II, of Arizona; two daughters, Linda (Robert) Moreno, of Arizona, and Jan (Al) Story, of Arizona; one brother, Gerald Kemp, of Manteno; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Marie Kroll; and four brothers, LeRoy, Richard, Harold and Dan.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date.

