Dolores Rivard

Dolores D. Rivard, 94, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Feb. 1, 2019) at her home at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 10, 1924, in Salix, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred and Malvina Hubert Remillard.

Dolores married Louis T. Rivard on Oct. 2, 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She retired from JR Short Milling in Kankakee. She was a volunteer with St. Mary’s Auxiliary.

Dolores had been a Eucharistic minister at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was very strong in her faith and always had her rosary. Her favorite saints were St. Joseph and St. Jude.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Dolores had a very unique sense of humor and was proud that she never pumped her own gasoline her entire life.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Dolores enjoyed dogs (including her grand-dogs), traveling and watching the birds and was a Chicago Bulls fan.

Surviving are her husband, Louis Rivard, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Deborah Rivard, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Gary Wolfe, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Sarah Rivard, of Kankakee, Rebecca Rivard, of Las Vegas, and Michael Wolfe, of Zionsville, Ind.; and one sister-in-law, Madonna Heeger, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Hubert Remillard; and one sister, Evelyn Linnabary.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

