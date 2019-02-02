Karen Lewis

Karen K. Lewis, 75, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Vernon and Edna Hilgert Kirchner. She married Leo L. Lewis Jr. on Sept. 20, 1986, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Karen retired from Armour Pharmaceutical after 30 years of service. She had a beauty shop for several years in Herscher and also worked as a hairdresser from her home. Karen was a member of the Garden Club for many years. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl group at St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was Prairieview Lutheran co-chairman of their Fall Festival. Karen was active at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening and traveling. She loved her cats.

Surviving are her husband, Leo Lewis Jr., of Watseka; one son, Mike and Mindy Lamb, of Kankakee; one daughter, Sue Lamb, of Bourbonnais; one stepson, Matthew and Donna Lewis, of Manteno; one stepdaughter, Julie and Brian Jackson, of Peotone; and six grandchildren, Jacob and Vicki Lamb, Kyle Lamb, Christopher Lewis, Jennifer Lewis, Hunter Jackson and Tyler Jackson. Karen was expecting her first great-grandson in April.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Visitation also will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNalley will officiate the service.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral service. Procession leaves at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, from Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais for a 10:30 a.m. inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka.

