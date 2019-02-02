Jewel Brown, 86, of Bourbonnais and Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away Friday (Feb. 1, 2019) in his Bourbonnais home. He was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Champaign, the son of Lewis and Eva Gertrude Brown. He was one of 14 children, cultivating in him a great devotion to family. He married Jacqueline Brown on Aug. 9, 1953, in Rantoul, and she survives.

Following graduation from Paxton High School, Jewel enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He later built a career in the food industry, first employed by IGA wholesaler in Chicago. In 1964, he moved his family to Manteno, where he and his wife established Manteno Foods Inc. They were in business for more than 40 years. During that time, Jewel developed a passion for and side career in harness horse racing, educating himself and performing every task as breeder, trainer and driver.

He regularly attended Manteno United Methodist Church, was a member of the Manteno Rotary Club, the U.S. Trotter’s Association, VFW and was a 32nd Degree Mason. An avid golfer (with two holes-in-one) and worldwide traveler, he enjoyed seeing what he referred to as “so many beautiful places.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Cindi (Dennis) Reddish, of Ft. Myers, Cathie (Mike) Williams, of North Judson, Ind., and Michael (Amanda Cirks) Brown, of Oak Forest; nine grandchildren and their spouses, David Reddish, Natalie Williams (Phil) Wiseman, Mark (Sonya) Reddish, Nicolas (Katie) Williams, Alex (Lauren) Williams, Logan Brown, Matthew Brown, Erin Williams and Julie Brown (Larry) Arquilla; and great-grandchildren Adrianne Williams, Bella Wiseman, Aunaleigh Williams, Vienna Wiseman, Tristan Williams, Addilyn Williams, Rowan Wiseman and Elizabeth Reddish. He also was anxiously awaiting the June birth of baby boy Arquilla. His remaining siblings include Beverly Brown, Lewis (Corinne) Brown Jr. and Patsy (Roy) Elliott. He had no greater love in life than his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; many siblings; and one daughter, Julie Michelle.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral service Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. The Rev. Joy Schlesselman will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Manteno United Methodist Church.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)