Betty Reeves

Betty Lou Reeves, 95, a lifelong resident of Milford, passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Betty was the second child born to Dr. Charles “Doc” Jackson DVM and Elsie “Jackie” (Wright) Jackson on July 7, 1923, in Grant Park.

As a young girl, she traveled the tri-states as part of a tap dance troupe with Marion Holmes. Betty attended Milford schools and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1942. Betty married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Reeves, on April 17, 1947, at her father’s home. This loving family was blessed with two daughters and their families. Family members surviving include two daughters, Linda (Tom) Parrish, of Fennimore, Wis., and Jackie (Jack) Lavicka, of Milford; four grandchildren, Lynn Ann (Adam Arians) Parrish, of Verona, Wis., Todd Robert (Joanna) Parrish, of Lake Mills, Wis., Jami (Frederick) Yorsch, of New Orleans, and Justin (Jan) Lavicka, of Milford; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Meyer, of Madison, Wis., Owen and Madelyn Parrish and Ariana Hurwitz, of Lake Mills, Jahni, Jossalin, Jackson and Jaylin Lavicka, of Milford, and Jagger Yorsch, of Louisiana. Also surviving are several dear nieces and nephews and many close friends.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was known as “Nana” to all her grandchildren’s friends. She was a resident of Autumn Fields, where she thrived and enjoyed social activities with her many friends there. She was a member of the Milford Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She shared her artistic talents through ceramics, painting and crafts. Most recently, she passed her days spending countless hours coloring, which she shared with others.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob, of 62 years; parents, Dr. and Mrs. C.A. Jackson; brother, Gene Jackson; and her siblings and in-laws, Nora (John) Wood, Gene (Martha) Reeves, Maynard (Helen) Reeves and James (Rosemary) Reeves. Also preceding her in death were her nephews, Eric and Rodney Reeves.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Betty’s name to the Milford Swimming Pool, Milford Methodist Church or your favorite charity.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Milford Methodist Church, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Please share a memory of Betty at knappfuneralhomes.com.

