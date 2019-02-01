Donald Anderson Sr.

Donald L. Anderson Sr., 84, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 29, 2019).

Services will be at the United Church of Christ of Chebanse. Doors open at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, and services begin at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date in the Clifton Cemetery.

Don was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Chebanse, the son of Arthur and Irene Anderson. His parents are both deceased. He had one brother, Dallas W. Anderson, also deceased. His wife, Margery A. Anderson, preceded him in death, and also a son, Donald L. Anderson Jr.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl L. and Galvin Senor, of Chebanse; and son and daughter-in-law, Steven L. and Tara Anderson, of Chebanse; 12 grandchildren, Jenifer, Jessie (Eddie), Jamie, Jason (Brandi), Kristy (Todd), Keri (Donny), Arial, Megan, Lindsey, Tyler, Mya and Drew; 10 great-grandchildren, Eddie Jr., Alicia, Nicole, Braydn, Ryker, Sutton, Cooper, Mason, Samantha and Sydney.

Don was a member of the United Church of Christ in Chebanse. He worked at Kankakee Roper Corp. and Gould Battery and had also worked for the village of Chebanse. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling and visiting with all his friends at Donut King.

His family would like to especially like to thank all of the Bickford staff for being so caring during his stay this past year. They also would like to extend a great thank you to the Hospice of Kankakee Valley staff for everything they have done.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the United Church of Christ of Chebanse.

