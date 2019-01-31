Larry Bunte

Larry L. Bunte, 74, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Surviving are his loving wife of almost 50 years, Judy (nee Osmus) Bunte; his children, Michael (Carolyn) Bunte, of Buffalo Grove, and Jennifer (Matt) Kuenzel, of Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Betty (the late Raymond) Herbst, of Manhattan, Carolyn (the late Marvin) Bunte, of Beecher, and Vonnie (the late Gene) Osmus, of Manhattan; his nieces, Karen Gentile and Kathy Robinson; and his nephews, David Bunte, Dean Bunte, Kevin Osmus, Tom Herbst and Rick Herbst.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Elvira (nee Wehling) Bunte.

Larry farmed in the Beecher area for most of his life. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

He proudly served our country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Larry enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. He was a humble man who led a simple life, and he will be missed.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. The funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, also at the funeral home. Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.

