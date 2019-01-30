Diane Brownfield, 69, of Brook, Ind., passed away peacefully Monday (Jan. 28, 2019) in her home. She was born March 1, 1949, in Paxton, the daughter of James and Thelma (Adamson) Smith.

Diane married Lonnie Seibring in November 1969 in Thawville. She later married William Brownfield in March 1987 in Eureka.

Mrs. Brownfield was a dietary manager in Piper City for many years. She enjoyed the piano, reading, baking and cooking, and she loved dogs. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Brook.

Surviving Mrs. Brownfield is her daughter, Christina (Scott) Planting, of Brook; sisters, Dorla Parker, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Linda (Richard) Blakley, of Arizona; grandchildren, Kenton and Ashley Schroeder; four-legged companions, Hulk and Spring; and a few nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lonnie and William; and one brother, Delmar Smith.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, to the 1 p.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.

Memorials in Mrs. Brownfield’s name may be made to the United Methodist Church in Brook. Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.

