Richard Baker Sr.

Richard R. Baker Sr., 77, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Jan. 25, 2019) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath in Clifton.

He was born June 29, 1941, in Kankakee, the son of William “Roy” and Fredericka Hensel Baker.

Rich was a veteran with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He served more than 20 years in three facilities: Stateville Correctional Center, Dwight Correctional Center and Kankakee Minimum Security Prison.

He was a member of American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.

Richard was a Freemason and had been a member of the Kankakee Masonic Lodge since 1993.

He enjoyed breeding, raising and training American bulldogs.

Surviving are his one son, Richard (Sue) Baker, of Kankakee; one daughter, Debbie Baker Ronek; one stepdaughter, Ginger (Dave) Slifka Garbo; and two grandchildren, Joshua and Jace Ronek.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Donald and Kenneth; and sister, Peggy.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, until the noon memorial service at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Emily Sauer officiating.

Memorials may be made to either Kankakee Catholic Charities or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

