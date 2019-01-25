Weston Tobeck

Weston A. Tobeck, 63, passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at the Gilman Healthcare Center, in Gilman, where he resided.

He was the brother of Judy Padilla, Cindy Sanchez, Shirley Reynolds, Wendy Zarate, Christina Velasco, Jenny Briseno and Penny Briseno.

Preceding him in death were his sister, Katherine Mathieu (nee Tobeck); brother, Buddy Tobeck; and mother, Sarah (nee Peach).

Surviving are his guardians, brother-in-law, William Mathieu, and niece, Kelly Mathieu; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Weston was born in Chicago Heights and raised in Miller Woods. Later in his life, he moved to Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, where he was among friends.

He loved trains, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, coffee and conversation.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Matteson.

