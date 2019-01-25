Steve Jensen

Steve J. Jensen, 56, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 22, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 14, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Phillip Jensen and Sandra Reed Kelly.

Steve previously worked for JR Short Milling Company for more than 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and doing yardwork. He was a fan of the Steelers and Bears football and Cubs baseball. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandson.

Surviving are his mother, Sandra (Dale) Kelly; his father, Phillip (Carol) Jensen; two daughters, Angela Jensen, of Kankakee, and Jennifer Jensen (Eric Kazmierczak), of Lowell, Ind.; five brothers, Gary (Connie) Jensen, of Momence, Ricky Jensen, of Bourbonnais, Phil Jensen, of Bourbonnais, Scott Jensen, of Bourbonnais, and Chad (Penny) Jensen, of Kankakee; one grandson, Devin Kazmierczak; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Wood.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

