Donald Randalls

Donald Eugene Randalls, 88, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 23, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of Roy and Ava Smith Randalls.

Donald married Marilyn Meier on Dec. 28, 1952, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

He was a truck driver for A.O. Smith and also was a guard at Federal Armored Express.

Donald enjoyed keeping a tidy lawn, woodworking, fishing, boating, dancing and traveling. He loved spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Donald was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Randalls, of St. Anne; three children, Diana and Brian Yeoman, of St. Anne, Robert Randalls, of St. Anne, and Cindy and Randy Byerly, of Manteno; five grandchildren, Jaime Sparenberg, Stephanie Jones, Nicholas Yeoman, Andrea Woods and Autumn Dandurand; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, George Randalls and Lavern Randalls; and one sister, Deloris LaFond.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne. The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne. Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

