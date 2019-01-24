Death notices: Jan. 24, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Jacqueline Rose McCoin</strong>, 88, formerly of Kankakee and Barnett, Mo., passed away Friday (Jan. 18, 2019) at Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, Mo. Funeral arrangements are by Phillips Funeral Home, Eldon, Mo.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Dewana Eckstein</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 21 at St. John United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating. Dewana passed away Jan. 13, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded. Pallbearers were Eric and Jesse Eckstein, Kyle and Brandon Kessinger, Brian and Mark Billingsley.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Edgerton</strong>, 76, of Bradley, were held Jan. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Donald passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Cremation rites were accorded following the services.

Funeral services for <strong>Larry Gierke</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 23 at Scheffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Philip Gardner officiating. Larry passed away Jan. 16, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were John Snyder, Damon Schuldt, David Tiburtini, John Stiverson, Jeff Stoltz and Robert Gessner.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel Leo “Dan” Hendron</strong>, 64, of Clifton, were held Jan. 22 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Dan passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary C. Marcotte</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 18 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Mary passed away Jan. 13, 2019. Inurnment was in Maternity Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phil, Jacques, Andrew, Pierre, Joel and Jon Marcotte.

Funeral services for <strong>Delvecchio Short Sr.</strong>, 42, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 19, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. The Rev. Eric L. Bracey Jr. officiated. Delvecchio passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers were Eric Tatum, Devon Bracey, Keegan Mower, Delvecchio Short Jr., Taylor Neal Sr. and Edmond Harris.

Funeral services for <strong>Vicki Strever,</strong> 41, of Somonauk, and formerly of Manteno, were held Jan. 19 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Vicki passed away Jan. 13, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Scott and Neil Piggush, Keith, Jason and Philip Strever, and Jeremy Hodak.

Funeral services for <strong>Frances M. “Fran” Sygulla</strong>, 81, of Sheldon, were held Jan. 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, Ind., with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Fran passed away Jan. 15, 2019. Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery, Sheldon. Pallbearers were Tim and Scott Williamson, Rick Lesage, Steve Conrac, Steve Wilfinger and Dean Sowers.

Funeral services for <strong>Misty Thomas</strong>, 46, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 19 at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God. Pastor Claudius Anderson officiated and Pastor Grace Gordon Smith delivered the eulogy. Misty passed away Jan. 9, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers were Theo Bey, Dyonte, Corey and Gabriel Myart, and John and Andrew Robicheaux.