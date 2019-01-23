Marcella Goudreau

Marcella (Markman) McCue Goudreau, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 18, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 12, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gideon and Signa (Taylor) Markman. Marcella married James Harry McCue in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1945. She then married Lloyd Goudreau. He preceded her in death in 1985.

Marcella worked for Simonize Company for many years. She also was a homemaker. Marcella was a member of the Gold Star Wives of America.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, James (Jerry) and Benay McCue and Tim and Sherry McCue, all of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Kelly McCue, of Bradley, Kristine and Dave Stukenborg, of Bourbonnais, James and Amanda McCue, of Momence, and Nathan and Beth McCue, of Bourbonnais; and eight great-grandchildren, Jenna Mullinax, of Houston, Nicholas Mullinax, of Chicago, Liam Stukenborg, of Bourbonnais, Mason McCue, of Momence, Teagan McCue, of Momence, Evelyn McCue, of Momence, Ramsey McCue, of Bourbonnais, and Reed McCue, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husbands, Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Lanny McCue; one sister, Alice Moran; and her paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)