Karen Goodman

Karen Marie Goodman, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 22, 2019).

She was born July 26, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of (Carl) Gilbert and Theresa Langlois Johnson.

Karen was a graduate from Olivet Nazarene University and taught elementary school for many years. She most recently served as the office manager at Open Bible Center in Kankakee. Karen loved the Lord with all of her heart and shared Christ with everyone she met. Apart from the Lord, Karen’s greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and family.

Surviving are her children, Barton (Sheri) Turner, of Westfield, Ind., Heather (Bobby) Landers, of Sebastian, Fla., Heidi (Andy) Hansen, of Kankakee, Travis (Sheri) Ferris, of O’Fallon, Mo., Hannah (Jared) Wiggins, of Vincent, Ala., and Tim (Ashley) Goodman, of Bradley; 21 grandchildren, Conner, Noah, Gabe, Elijah, Kayleigh, Hadyn, Brandon, Madison, Peyton, Jordan, Tyler, Drew, Ben, Stuart, Cooper, Nelson, Maddox, Olivia, Carter, Hadley and Kara; her siblings, Linda Johnson, of Bradley, and Bob (Mae) Johnson, of Manteno; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Ella Louise Rantz.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wilton Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Open Bible Center or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)