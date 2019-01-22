Willard Meier, 87, of Beecher, passed away peacefully Saturday (Jan. 19, 2019) at his home. Willard was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Beecher, the son of Walter and Bertha Meier (nee Bruns).

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Meier (nee Boeckmann); his children, Richard (Susan) Meier, of Beecher, and Sharon Meier, of Lowell, Ind.; a sister, Dorothy Bernhard, of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Laura Meier, of Crete; three grandchildren, Allen, Rachel and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Brands; and a brother, Lawrence Meier.

Willard was a lifelong farmer and also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and being a Santa Claus. He was on the finance and education board at St. John Lutheran Church in Beecher. He also was a custodian at Beecher Elementary School.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Hack Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beecher. The Rev. Joel Dietrich will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to In As Much or the St. John parking lot fund.

Arrangements are by Hack Funeral Home, Beecher.

