Thomas Bernier

Thomas “Tommy” J. Bernier, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Watseka, the son of Robert D. and Clementine (Hamilton) Bernier.

Tommy was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He attended KCTC. He loved sports and especially the Chicago Cubs. Tommy also enjoyed watching the Kankakee stock car races.

Surviving are two sisters and one brother-in-law, Regina Bernier and Roberta and Lyle Asher, all of Kankakee; one brother, Robert Bernier, of Kankakee; two nieces; and four nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Davis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation was held Monday, Jan. 21, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

