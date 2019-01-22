Judith Irby

Judith J. Irby, a longtime resident of Aroma Park, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 16, 2019), following a long illness.

Judith is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don H. Irby, of Aroma Park; two daughters, Thersia (Rodney) Schroeder, of Beecher, and Lori Parker, of Kankakee; a son, Scott Parker of Manteno; two stepsons and two stepdaughters, Greg (Becky) Irby, of Cissna Park, John Irby, of Missouri, Karen (Freddie) Santos, of Watseka, and Penny (Beto) Martinez, of Houston, Texas. Also surviving are a sister, Donna Mills, of Kimberling City, Mo.; and a brother, Richard E. Toney, of Springfield, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as one on the way.

Judy was an avid gardener and a retired Bunge employee. There will be no services.

