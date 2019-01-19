Roberta Herr

Roberta Ann Herr, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday (Jan. 15, 2019).

She was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Vanderlugt) Granger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Herr; son, Jonathan Herr; and sister, Arlene Harris.

Surviving are four daughters, Debra (Edward) Soja, Diana (Peter) Kint, Denise (Martin) Gomez and Darlena Herr; one son, Robert (Jamey) Herr; one stepson, William (Brenda) Herr; and a sister, Lynne Swinson.

Also surviving are 25 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service took place Friday, Jan. 18, in Skyline Memorial Chapel, Monee. Cremation rites will be accorded.

