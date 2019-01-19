Larry Gierke, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 16, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Clifton, the son of Vernon and Irene Vimpeny Gierke. Larry married Judith Johnson on Aug. 20, 1960, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Larry was a firefighter for the city of Kankakee for 23 years. He enjoyed maintaining his yard and joking around with and playing pranks on his family; and he was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He loved his animals — especially his golden retriever, Marti — and being with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Gierke, of Kankakee; two daughters, Gretchen (Jeff) Stoltz, of St. Anne, and Lisa Gierke, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Kara (Ivan) Vityk, of Crystal Lake, Jon Stiverson (Krista Eberle), of Manhattan, David (Amy) Tiburtini, of Limestone, Stacy Tiburtini, of St. Anne, and Lauren (Jeff) Fox, of Tampa, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Archer Fox; and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Larry L. Gierke Jr.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Burial will follow at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

