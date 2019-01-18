Roger Netherton

Roger V. Netherton, 69, of Herscher, passed away Jan. 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Foosland, on May 17, 1949, the son of Vern and Mildred Netherton. Roger married Peggy L. Webber on Sept. 27, 1969, at the Herscher United Methodist Church.

Roger worked for Thompson’s Auto Wreckers for more than 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, collecting knives and buying tools. He especially enjoyed spending time at the family pool with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Peggy, of Herscher; three children, a son, Justin Netherton and fiance Ranee Toby; daughter, Laura Seliga and husband Jay Seliga, and daughter, Lisa Rose and fiance Tom Mullikin, all of Herscher; 12 grandchildren; one brother, David Shelton; four sisters, Peggy Puhl, Patsy McCormick, Ruby Allen and Cathy Jo Meiners; four brothers-in-law, Brad Webber, David Webber, Jack Cool and Lloyd Allen; three sisters-in-law, Cheryl Cool, Janice Webber and Shirley Shelton; mother-in-law, Jeanne Webber; father-in-law, Edward Webber; and many other special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Mildred Netherton; father, Vern Netherton; brother, Randall Shelton; brother-in-law, Eddie Webber; and mother-in-law, Fanny Webber.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Herscher Christian Church in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to the family.

