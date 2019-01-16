Vicki Strever

Vicki Suzanne Piggush Strever, 41, of Somonauk, and formerly of Manteno, was called home to our Lord on Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019) from Loyola University Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.

She was born Nov. 1, 1977, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard and Judy Ortman Piggush.

Vicki married Clint Strever on April 24, 2010, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her husband, Clint Strever, of Somonauk; her parents, Richard and Judy Piggush, of Manteno; one sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Pat Mickler, and their children, Jacob, Sean, Kassi, Ella and Alex Mickler, all of Manteno; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brad and Peggy Strever, of Somonauk; three brothers-in-law, Jason and Brooke Strever, of Sandwich, Keith and Carrie Stever, of Middlefield, Ohio, and Philip and Kelsey Strever, of Chardon, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Kristine and Bobby Chadwick, of Rochelle, and Laura and Gerrad Dannewietz, of Sandwich; nieces and nephews, Brady Strever, of Sandwich, and Alaina, Austin, Logan, Blake, Kannon, Jaxon and Bennett Strever, all of Ohio.

Among her many accomplishments, she set records at Maternity B.V.M. Grade School for the most candy sales. In high school, she set the record for the most Ceile calendar sales.

Vicki graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1995 and received an associate degree in computer information systems from Kankakee Community College in 1999. While at KCC, she also served as a tutor. Vicki was a former employee of Provena St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She loved country music, scrapbooking, card making and entering county fairs. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with the Sandwich Camera Club along with her husband, Clint.

Vicki was the proud owner of her beloved horse, Cricket.

She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

Vicki was loved by her whole family and everyone who knew her. Despite her physical struggles, she always had a smile on her face.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her, especially her family.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or for Masses.

