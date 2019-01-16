Misty Thomas, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 9, 2019).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, until the 9:30 a.m. funeral services at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God in Kankakee. Pastor Grace Gordon Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Misty Thomas was born May 30, 1972, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gail Hill and Rudolph Moore.

She graduated from Kankakee High School and was baptized at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God.

Misty was united in holy matrimony to Aaron Thomas on Jan. 1, 1999. She was a child care provider. Misty was very loving and caring and enjoyed shopping, spending time with family and her Pepsis.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Aaron Thomas Sr., of Kankakee; one daughter, Aariyan Thomas, of Kankakee; her mother, Gail Hill, of Kankakee; four brothers, Anthony Hudson and Marcus Moore, both of Kankakee, Damon Jennings, of Alabama, and Irick Moore, of Illinois; six sisters and two brothers-in-law, Vanessa Jenkins-McGlown and Stevenson McGlown, of Phenix City, Ala., Antonette and John Beckham, Kathy Smith, Keisha Hill, Jailia Hill and Genesys Hill, all of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law, Alvin Thomas and Eric Thomas, both of Kankakee; godchildren, Tony Griffin Jr., Brendasha Tucker, Shaunisha Lewis, Jemiya Bates, Davon Odenal, Keyianna Crawford, Jakayla McCullor and Oniya Nunn; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were a son, Colin L. Thomas; her father, Rudolph Moore; a brother, Robert Bailey Jr.; her grandmothers, Mary L. Myart and Ruth Moore; and her grandfather, Floyd Hudson.

Please visit laxmortuary.com to send condolences.

(Pd)