Edna Christensen

Edna Luella Christensen (nee Holm), 94, of Gardner, passed away Monday (Jan. 7, 2019) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

She was born Feb. 7, 1924, in Gardner, the daughter of Louis Hansen and Edna (nee Harrop) Holm. Her parents preceded her in death.

Luella was previously employed at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. She had a passion for playing the organ and piano. Luella played at United Methodist Church in South Wilmington for 60 years and also played at many weddings and the Patterson Funeral Home for funerals.

She was a member of United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was the superintendent. Luella also was a member of the STAR Club at church and Women of MOOSE in Kankakee. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, shopping trips, bird watching, crocheting and, most importantly, spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Ronald (Jocelyn) Christensen, of Gardner, Patricia (Donald) Lardi, of South Wilmington, and Wendy (Michael) Martin, of Cape Coral, Fla.; sister, Mildred (the late Frank) Hibler, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Christensen, whom she married Dec. 4, 1941, in Morris; four brothers, Carl (Delores) Holm, Ruben (Edith) Olroyd, Wilbur (Eileen) Olroyd and Wesley Holm; and one sister, Margary (Dale) Patchett.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at United Methodist Church in South Wilmington. Interment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church.

