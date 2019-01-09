Betty McSwain

Betty Ruth (nee Ahern) McSwain, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday (Jan. 8, 2019).

She was a resident of Manteno, formerly of Matteson.

Betty was the beloved wife of Girard J. “Jerry” McSwain. He preceded her in death.

She was the devoted mother of Mary McSwain, Patrick (Kathleen) McSwain, John (Julie) McSwain, Richard and Susan McSwain, Ruth Donaldson, Margaret (Timothy) Clapper and Michael (Denise) McSwain; loving grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of seven; and dear aunt of Joseph (Mary) Haimann.

Betty was a founding member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Hirsch West End Funeral Home, 3501 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30), Matteson. Funeral will be 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at chapel, to St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 4101 St. Lawrence Ave., Matteson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chicago.

