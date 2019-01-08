Eileen Newhouser

Eileen M. Newhouser (nee Oleniczak), 61, of Grant Park, and formerly of Glenwood, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday (Jan. 3, 2019).

She was the beloved wife of 35 years to Frank; and loving mother to Ben Newhouser and Bill Newhouser.

Her proudest moments included being with her grandchildren, Mckayla and Ryker.

She was the dear sister to the Rev. Michael Oleniczak; and fond aunt to Ryan, Scott and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents Rita (nee Smith) and Edward Oleniczak.

Eileen loved spending time with her friends, with her neighbors playing cards, playing Bingo and donating her time volunteering at a local dog shelter.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., Crete. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, also at the funeral home., with the Rev. Michael Oleniczak, her brother, officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City.

