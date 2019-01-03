Death notices: Jan. 3, 2019

<strong>Jean Lareau</strong>, 58, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Nancy Trepanier,</strong> 70, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Jose G. Rocha Jr.,</strong> 53, of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 16, 2018 in Missouri. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Ann Berry,</strong> 73, of Bradley, were held Dec. 31 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mary Ann passed away Dec. 27, 2018. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Briana, Tim and Tyler Fisher, and Steve Graeber.

Funeral services for <strong>Marilyn A. Butzow</strong>, 76, of Crescent City, were held Dec, 31 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Marilyn passed away Dec. 24, 2018. Burial was in Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City. Pallbearers were Rudy and Ryan King, Jason and Brent Witte, Mark Rogers and Chris Warke.

Funeral services for <strong>Lawrence F. Hollywood</strong>, 75, of Bradley, were held Dec. 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Lawrence passed away Dec. 17, 2018. Private family inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>John R. Long</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 29 at Kankakee Gospel Assembly Church, with the Rev. Steve Wilkenson officiating. John passed away Dec. 25, 2018. Private burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were David, Danny and Steve Long, Delbert Wingert and Jimmy Mavrides.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy Vollmer,</strong> 95, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Dorothy passed away Dec. 28, 2018. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Laura Basco, Nikki, Brent and Ryan Barrie, Kyle Benoit and Todd Lindsay.