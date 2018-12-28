Richard Milling

Richard H. Milling, 83, of Plainfield, and formerly of Herscher, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 25, 2018) at Alden Courts in Shorewood.

He was employed by ComEd for 40 years, retiring in 1992. Richard was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Joliet, serving as elder of the church and chairman of the congregation. He was a volunteer at Provena St. Joseph’s Medical Center for more than 20 years and served on the board of directors of the Riverwalk Homeowners Association. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and loved to make the kids laugh. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching them win the long-awaited World Series in 2016.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Howard and Gladys (nee Rice) Milling; and his stepmother, Thelma Milling Bauer.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy (nee Ohlendorf) Milling; his children, Linda (Dan) Schweers, David (Paula) Milling and Stephen (Mary) Milling; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dr. Paul (Beverly) Milling.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Road, Joliet. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the church, with the Rev. Loy Schlote officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church Charity or Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are by Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet. Please sign his guestbook at chsfuneral.com.

(Pd)