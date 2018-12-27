John R. Long, “JR” “Long John,” 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 25, 2018) at his home.

He was born Jan. 30, 1935, the son of Hadley and Letti (Roberts) Long, in Marion, Ky.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He married Charlene Lanaville on Nov. 12, 1961.

He worked on the production line at Armstrong Flooring, Inc. for more than 40 years. John also worked as a driver for the Daily Journal. He was a board member and past president of Armstrong Credit Union. John loved his faith and was a member of Kankakee Gospel Assembly Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Charlene, of Bourbonnais; three sons, David (Ronda) Long, of Bourbonnais, Danny Long, of Bradley, and Steve (Laura) Long, of Manteno; one daughter, Pamela (Delbert) Wingert, of Bonfield; two sisters, Jane Carter, of Mount Vernon, and Sue Cook, of Eldorado; 11 grandchildren, Nathaniel Wingert, Emily Wingert, Jennifer Brown, Stephanie Palmer, Taryn Long, Tasha Long, Devon Long, Paris Long, Madeline Long, Autumn Long and Dylan McIntyre; and six great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Ryan, Madeline, Logan, Cooper and Ellie.

Preceding him in death were his infant sister, Stella Mae Long; and infant brother, Everett Long.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation time will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Kankakee Gospel Assembly Church in Bourbonnais. Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)