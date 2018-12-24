Arthur Donnelly Sr.

Arthur P. Donnelly Sr., 88, of Gardner, passed away Friday (Dec. 21, 2018) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Born Nov. 3, 1930, in Joliet, Arthur Paul was a son of William P. and Veronica (Lanza) Donnelly. He was raised in Joliet, graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the Class of 1949 and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his discharge from service, Arthur married Elaine Green on Nov. 3, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Joliet.

Arthur’s employment entailed working for Brownie Products in Gardner, from where he retired following 37 years of service. He was a dedicated member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and enjoyed football, especially following Notre Dame and Joliet Catholic. He also was a Chicago Cubs fan and will be remembered as an overall generous soul who loved his Catholic faith.

Survivors include six children, Arthur Donnelly Jr., of Gardner, Denise Donnelly, of Urbana, Diane Donnelly, of Champaign, Dennis Donnelly, of Carbon Hill, Douglas (Suzanne) Donnelly, of Gardner, and Dean (Tammy) Donnelly, of Clermont, Fla; 11 grandchildren, Linda (Frank) Keller, of Warr Acres, Okla., Arthur Donnelly III, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Sarah (Mirko) Odeh, of San Francisco, Leilah Odeh, of Chicago, Amy Donnelly, of Dwight, Donna Donnelly, of Paxton, Laura Donnelly, of Sycamore, Robin (Robert) Perez, of Clarkesville, Tenn., Jason Donnelly, of Clermont, Steffanie Donnelly, of Dwight, and Kyle Donnelly, of Clermont; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel (Gloria) Donnelly, of New Lenox, George (the late Janet) Donnelly, of Joliet, and Edward (the late Ceci) Donnelly, of Castle Rock, Colo.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Allen (1969); his wife, Elaine (1983); four brothers, William (Betty) Donnelly, Peter (Jo) Donnelly, John (Audrey) Donnelly and Gerald (Pat) Donnelly; and one sister, Annie (Robert) Fitzpatrick.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 165 E. Rice Road in South Wilmington, until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial with the Rev. Stanley Drewniak presiding. Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Arthur will be laid to rest with his late wife, Elaine, and son, Scott Allen. Pallbearers will be Arthur Jr., Dennis, Douglas, Dean, Arthur III, Jason and Kyle Donnelly.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Arthur’s memory to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Arrangements are made by Reeves Funeral Homes Ltd. in Gardner. Please sign his guest book at ReevesFH.com/notices/Arthur-DonnellySr.

