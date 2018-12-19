Tony Lambert

Tony J. Lambert, 52, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 16, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by family.

He was born April 24, 1966, in Kankakee, the son of Garry and Nola Martin Lambert.

Tony was the owner and operator of GNT Car Care in Kankakee. He was a handyman and enjoyed fixing things for his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and dog training. He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his parents, Garry and Nola Lambert, of Kankakee; his fiancée, Pam Lawrence, of Bradley; one son, Dominick Lambert, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly (David) Molohon, of Bethalto; one sister, Gina Brenner, of Kankakee; several aunts, uncles and cousins; three nieces, Gillian, Gianna and Kallie Brenner; his best friends, Mike, Jeff and Jim; and his beloved pit bull, Cowboy, who is the youngest certified bodyguard in Illinois.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Claude and Ruth Martin; paternal grandmother, Jennie Lambert Braun; two paternal grandfathers, Arthur A. Lambert Jr. and Albert Braun; and great-uncle, the Rev. Ludger Martin CP.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to It’s a Pittie Rescue in Peotone.

