James Deslauriers

James R. Deslauriers, 82, of LaGrange, was the beloved husband to Marianne (nee Soucie) for 53 wonderful years; loving father of Michael P. Deslauriers; dear brother of Norma (Richard) Reid and the late Thomas (Cecelia) Deslauriers; uncle and friend of many. He passed away Friday (Dec. 14, 2018) at his residence.

Jim truly loved life and always had an infectious smile and kind words for everyone he met.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral services will begin with funeral prayers at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and process to St. John of the Cross Church for Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For additional information, please visit hjfunerals.com or call 708-352-6500.

