Obituary budget Dec. 15

Done - Pamela Meyer - free, Rochelle's sister-in-law - with photo - no flag

Done - Flag - Robert McNutt - $200 plus obit - with photo - with Flag

Done - Flag- Gerald Martin - $200 - with photo - With Flag

Done - Flag - Donald Handy - $200 - with photo - with Flag

Done - Flag - K. Michael Sigler - $200 - with photo - With Flag

Done - Elizabeth Grant - $200 - with photo - no flag

Done - Rose Steinke - $200 - with photo - no flag

Done - Phyllis Benson - $50 - no pic - no flag [Note: This was simply a death notice for Friday's Edition]

Death notices: Blain, Black