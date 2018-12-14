Rose Steinke

Rose M. Steinke, 77, of Kankakee, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 13, 2018) at her home.

She was born March 25, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Eugene and Genevieve Stevens Regnier. She married Ronald Steinke on Sept. 23, 1960, in Kankakee.

Rose worked at General Foods for 16 years and the Kankakee Association of Realtors for 12 years. She also had worked at A. O. Smith in her younger years. Rose was a member of the Local 176 Retirees Club and the Friendship Festival Committee. She also was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee. She enjoyed bowling, making crafts and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert (Jane) Steinke, of Manteno, Richard (Lucinda) Steinke, of Limestone, and Randy Steinke, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, as well as three more great-grandchildren on the way; one sister, Karen Fox, of Boise, Idaho; one brother, Wayne Regnier, of Indianapolis, Ind.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Clyde “Bud” Regnier.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

