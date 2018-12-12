Sharon Guynn

Sharon Ann Guynn, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 8, 2018) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Orlie E. and Ruth Minnie M. (Witthoeft) Alfather.

Sharon was a secretary at Armour Pharmaceutical and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting and music. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Traci Guynn, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Joshua and Melissa Guynn, of Dayton, Ohio, Travis and Kayla Moliga, of Bradley, and Bryce Guynn, of Bradley; two brothers, Alan Alfather, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Edwin Alfather, of Bourbonnais; and nieces and nephews, Ashley Alfather, of Bourbonnais, Katelynn and Geff Dauphin, of Herscher, and Alex Alfather, of Lowell, Ind. She also is survived by Ron and Brenda Alfather, of Bourbonnais, and Michelle and Mike Janezak, of Essex.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon Saturday, Dec. 15, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

