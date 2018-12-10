William Robertson

William “Bill” Allen Robertson was born April 4, 1947, to William L. and Paula Maxine (Stam) Robertson. He passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at The Windsor of Ocala assisted living center in Ocala, Fla. He had a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bill is survived by his wife, Georgia (Clutteur) Robertson. They married Jan. 14, 1972, in Watseka. He has one daughter, Cheray (Robertson) Scott. She is married to Jason Scott; and they have two daughters, Rigby and Adler, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Also surviving is his son, Cole Robertson. He is married to Meghan (Hardey) Robertson; and they have one daughter, Norah, and one son, Caden, of Normal. Bill has one sister, Nancy (Robertson) Harris, of Milford; and two nephews and one niece. Bill has one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Nancy Clutteur, of Watseka, and five nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law.

Bill was an operating engineer who belonged to Local 841 of Danville for 10 years and Local 150 of Joliet until his retirement in 2009. He was a hard worker who always put his duty to his family first and his own well-being second.

Bill loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his land. A jack of all trades, there wasn’t a home project he wouldn’t take on. He valued time spent wisecracking with his many long-time friends, whether it be over a cup of coffee or a beer.

Above all, his greatest joy was supporting his children’s various activities throughout high school, college and into adulthood. He adored his grandchildren. Despite his failing health, he maintained a sense of humor until the end.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka until the 2 p.m. memorial service, with the Rev. Robert Sabo officiating. A celebration of life gathering will be held following the service from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watseka American Legion.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the Hope Hospice of Cape Coral or to Parkinson’s disease research.

Please share a memory of Bill at knappfuneralhomes.com.

