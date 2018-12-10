Elsdon Maynard

Elsdon L. Maynard, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 7, 2018). He was born August 8, 1926, in Chicago, the son of Elsdon and Clare (Smith) Maynard. He married Joanne Hurd on March 31, 1951, in Aurora. She survives.

He attended the University of Chicago Lab School, enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Training Program, and received his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1949.

Elsdon was employed by the Harris Trust & Savings Bank in Chicago and later First Trust & Savings Bank of Kankakee. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee for 40 years. A great golf enthusiast, he played the Kankakee Elks Country Club as often as he could. His love of genealogy sent Joanne and him exploring across the United States.

Other survivors include his children, Robert (Heather) Maynard, of Leawood, Kan., Ann (Nonn) Halstead, of Bastrop, Texas, Laura (the late Dennis) Brady, of Kankakee, and Charles, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a nephew and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betsy Jane.

He will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Please sign his guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

