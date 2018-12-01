Edmund Menard

Edmund J. “Ed” Menard, 91, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (Nov. 29, 2018) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Ed was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Bourbonnais, the son of Hubert and Mathilda (O’Dette) Menard. Ed married Bernice Dutour in L’Erable on April 24, 1948; they celebrated 56 years together until she preceded him death May 28, 2004. Ed proudly served our country in the Marines during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Ed worked for General Foods for 38 years, retiring in 1982.

Ed was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, volunteering his time as an usher and doing maintenance around the church. Never one to sit still, Ed enjoyed coaching the Clifton Little League, tinkering in his garage and tending to his yard, garden and home. He was especially proud to own and maintain the oldest home in Clifton, which was built in 1857. Ed had a sweet tooth, always enjoying candy, his wife’s baked goods and assorted nuts, with cashews being his favorite. Ed was an avid fan of the Cubs and Notre Dame.

Ed is survived by his children, Brenda (Greg) Yohnka, of Clifton, and Carl (Sandi) Menard, of Flint, Mich.; his grandchildren, Jami (Steve Purvin) Menard, of Chicago, Chad (Britney Weber) Menard, of Temecula, Calif., Jace (Taylor Drez) Menard, of Oceanside, Calif., Austin (Erin Huddleston) Yohnka, of Nashville, Tenn., Elizabeth (David) Ferguson, of Clifton, Amanda Menard, of Flint, and Lance Menard, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; a great-grandson, Sebastian; the last of his generation of family, sister-in-law Margaret Hemp, of Milford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who all affectionately knew him as “Uncle Mickey.”

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Alan Menard; his brother the Rev. Wilfred Menard CSC and his twin brother, Louie Menard; a sister, Dorothy Miller; and his daughter-in-law, Shelly Menard.

The family will receive guests from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, by the Rev. Doug Hauber at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Clifton. To honor Ed’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Those who wish are encouraged to leave memorials in Ed’s name to the Illinois Veterans Home or to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Please visit Ed’s online obituary at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.

